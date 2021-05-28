Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 May 2021
Web Desk
10:13 AM | 28 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 May 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,700 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,620, at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 88,568 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 103,308 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,700 PKR 1,450
Karachi PKR 112,700 PKR 1,450
Islamabad PKR 112,750 PKR 1,450
Peshawar PKR 112,800 PKR 1,450
Quetta PKR 112,700 PKR 1,450
Sialkot PKR 112,700 PKR 1,450
Attock PKR 112,700 PKR 1,450
Gujranwala PKR 112,700 PKR 1,450
Jehlum PKR 112,700 PKR 1,450
Multan PKR 112,840 PKR 1,450
Bahawalpur PKR 112,700 PKR 1,450
Gujrat PKR 112,700 PKR 1,450
Nawabshah PKR 112,700 PKR 1,450
Chakwal PKR 112,700 PKR 1,450
Hyderabad PKR 112,850 PKR 1,450
Nowshehra PKR 112,700 PKR 1,450
Sargodha PKR 112,700 PKR 1,450
Faisalabad PKR 112,850 PKR 1,450
Mirpur PKR 112,700 PKR 1,450

