Is Pak Govt planning to allow Imran Khan to travel UK for Eye Treatment?

ISLAMABAD – Jailed ex-PM Imran Khan’s worsening eye problem sparked fresh political tensions, as speculation grows over possible treatment abroad.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry revealed that ifPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan requires treatment abroad, he will not hesitate to send him. Chaudhry described the latest medical developments concerning the PTI chief, revealing that this marks the second medical report on his eye condition.

According to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) report, the PTI founder’s eye showed improvement after treatment. However, the minister cautioned that Salman Safdar, who previously issued a report, is a lawyer, not a medical professional, and his findings do not hold medical authority.

Dr. Chaudhry revealed that the PTI chief started suffering from persistent blurriness in his eyes after October, which later escalated dramatically when his right eye suddenly and completely lost vision. He said that only after a detailed examination can it be determined whether the vision loss can be treated or reversed.

Amid the speculations, investigative journalist Zahid Gishkori said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan may travel to UK for urgent medical treatment in the coming months. Sources suggest that doctors have recommended advanced treatment abroad, possibly by the end of March or April, and the decision could be finalized following the health panel’s report, which may also receive court endorsement.

#BreakingNews: Imran Khan's UK Treatment—A Relief or New Political Twist for PTI? Imran Khan’s possible UK visit for the treatment in near future can shake Govt. What is the Govt's strategy to treat Imran Khan here or abroad? There is a striking possibility that Imran Khan could… — Zahid Gishkori (@ZahidGishkori) February 12, 2026

Journalists report that the circumstances surrounding Imran Khan’s deteriorating eye condition have put the Sharif-led federal government on edge, particularly amid ongoing PTI protest calls. Questions now loom over the government’s strategy—whether to facilitate treatment within Pakistan or allow the PTI chief to travel abroad for the best possible care.

This announcement has sent shockwaves across the political and public spheres, raising urgent questions about the PTI founder’s health and the possibility of him seeking medical treatment overseas.