Maryam Nawaz’s slip of the tongue draws attention at Mianwali rally

MIANWALI – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz misspoke during a public gathering in Mianwali.

She attended a program in Mianwali and addressed the public.

During her speech, in a moment of enthusiasm, she misspoke and said, “People of Mianwali, this is not just a claim. Maryam Nawaz, like Nawaz Sharif, does not merely make claims but delivers through action, Alhamdulillah.”

Continuing her address, she said that Maryam Nawaz has not only claimed to love Mianwali but has also delivered results. She asked the audience whether the Green Bus had arrived and whether roads were being cleaned under the Suthra Punjab Program.

The Chief Minister further asked the public, “Has a cardiac hospital been built in Mianwali or not? Have roads been constructed or not? Today, I have inaugurated Mianwali’s first heart hospital.”