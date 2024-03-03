Slip of tongue: Shehbaz Sharif 'humbled to be elected as Leader of Opposition'

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s newly elected prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has made headlines after a slip of tongue made by the seasoned politician went viral.
Sharif, a known orator, was caught in a hilarious blunder as he introduced himself as 'Leader of Opposition' in his maiden speech.
Political leaders often make embarrassing statements and then claim they were taken out of context. However, when a country's PM speaks in parliament, there is little room for such a blunder.
In his victory speech in lower house of Parliament, Sharif thanked all members who elected him as ‘Leader of Opposition’. He was meant to say ‘Leader of House’ but made the mistake amid commotion in the assembly.
Sharif's gaffe went unnoticed in the assembly, but social media users were quick to notice the words of new PM.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 3, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
