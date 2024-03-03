Slip of tongue: Shehbaz Sharif 'humbled to be elected as Leader of Opposition'

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s newly elected prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has made headlines after a slip of tongue made by the seasoned politician went viral.

Sharif, a known orator, was caught in a hilarious blunder as he introduced himself as 'Leader of Opposition' in his maiden speech.

Political leaders often make embarrassing statements and then claim they were taken out of context. However, when a country's PM speaks in parliament, there is little room for such a blunder.

In his victory speech in lower house of Parliament, Sharif thanked all members who elected him as ‘Leader of Opposition’. He was meant to say ‘Leader of House’ but made the mistake amid commotion in the assembly.

Sharif's gaffe went unnoticed in the assembly, but social media users were quick to notice the words of new PM.

