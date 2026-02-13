Ramadan 2026: Rs12,500 Cash Aid for Families amid soaring prices

ISLAMABAD – As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, families across KP are getting a lifeline. Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi announced a historic relief package that will put Rs 12,500 cash directly into the hands of over a million families.

With prices of sugar and wheat soaring, the aid promises not just financial support, but a sense of hope and security for those who need it most. And as eyes turn to the skies, the sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon on February 18 will mark the beginning of both spiritual reflection and tangible relief.

Officials green-lighted huge Ramadan Relief Package, approved in the provincial cabinet’s 47th meeting, aimed at assisting vulnerable families across the region.

Under this unprecedented initiative, 1.063 million families will receive cash assistance averaging Rs 12,500 per family during the holy month of Ramadan, a sharp increase from Rs10,000 per family provided last year.

The government’s spokesperson for Economy and Finance explained that the rise comes in response to skyrocketing inflation, particularly the dramatic surge in sugar and wheat flour prices, ensuring maximum support reaches those who need it most.

“This package highlights the provincial government’s unwavering commitment to shielding the most vulnerable from the harsh impact of rising costs, while providing critical financial relief during Ramadan,” the spokesperson said.

Ramadan 2026

Meanwhile, excitement is building as astronomers predict that Ramadan crescent moon could be sighted in Pakistan on February 18, 2026. The crescent may appear on the 29th of Shaban 1447 AH after new moon’s birth on February 17 at 5:01 pm.

Ruet Body convened in Peshawar on February 18 to officially confirm the sighting, marking the start of the holy month.