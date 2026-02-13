Zaeem Qadri, Former PML-N Minister, Dies of Heart Attack

ISLAMABAD – Senior politician and former Punjab Assembly member Zaeem Qadri has passed away today.

According to reports, he had been receiving treatment at a private hospital for the last three days due to a heart ailment. The family confirmed that the funeral prayer (Namaz-e-Janaza) will be held today, Friday, February 13, 2026, at 6:30 PM after Maghrib, at 36 Lawrence Road.

Political and social circles across the country have expressed profound grief and sorrow over his untimely demise, remembering his contributions to public service and politics.

Qadri is survived by widow Syeda Uzma Sadaf Qadri, and son Syed Ali Qadri.

This sudden loss has sent shockwaves through both political and social communities, as friends, colleagues, and well-wishers gather to pay their respects.

Zaeem Qadri

Before stepping away from active politics in 2018, Qadri was a cornerstone of the Pakistan Muslim League (N). He held critical positions including provincial minister, adviser to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and spokesperson for the Punjab government, shaping policy and political discourse in the province.

Qadri earned his LL.B. in 1988 from Quaid-e-Azam Law College and an MBA in 1991 from the Canadian School of Management Sciences, equipping him with a rare blend of legal and business expertise. He was married to fellow politician Uzma Qadri, forming a politically influential household.

His political journey was not without drama. In 2006, he faced a brief imprisonment due to his protests over the Jyllands-Posten Muhammad cartoons controversy, signaling his readiness to confront national and international issues head-on.

By 2016, he had joined the Punjab provincial cabinet as Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, serving under Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. In 2018, Qadri left PML-N, opting to contest the 2018 general election as an independent candidate. The split was fueled by a tense rivalry with Hamza Shahbaz, marking one of the most talked-about departures in Punjab’s recent political history.