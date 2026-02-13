Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Prices – 13 February 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Price in Pakistan remained at Rs528,562, defying global volatility as prices remained unchanged across the board.

24-karat gold held firm at Rs528,562 per tola, while the price per 10 grams stayed locked at Rs453,156, same as the previous session. The rate of 22-karat gold also showed no movement, standing at Rs415,408 per 10 grams.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Purity Unit Price 24-karat Per tola 528,562 24-karat Per 10 grams 453,156 22-karat Per 10 grams 415,408 Silver 24-karat Per tola 8,825 Silver 24-karat Per 10 grams 7,566

22 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 478,500 456,750 391,500 Per 1 Gram 41,024.5 39,159.75 33,565.5 Per 10 Gram 410,245 391,597.5 335,655 Per Ounce 1,162,755 1,109,902.5 951,345

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold 11-February Rs528,562 10- February Rs526,262 9- February Rs524,762 7- February Rs519,462 4- February Rs529,162 3- February Rs514,362 2- February Rs490,362

While gold refused to budge, silver stole the spotlight in the domestic market. Prices of 24-karat silver surged by Rs90 to reach Rs8,825 per tola, and rose by Rs78 to Rs7,566 per 10 grams, signaling renewed momentum in the white metal.

On the global front, bullion prices saw dramatic session, climbing sharply before retreating from their highs. The pullback came after strong US employment report fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates unchanged for longer than anticipated.

Spot gold was trading 0.7 percent higher at USD5,058.23 per ounce by 11:28 a.m. ET (1628 GMT), after touching an intraday peak of USD5,118.47. Meanwhile, US gold futures for April delivery jumped 1 percent to USD5,081.90 per ounce.