Opposition announces sit-in outside Parliament over Imran Khan’s treatment

ISLAMABAD – The opposition alliance has decided to stage a sit-in outside Parliament House until they are allowed to meet the PTI founder and he receives medical treatment.

Reports further stated that the central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stage the sit-in at the main gate of Parliament House.

All members of the National and Provincial Assemblies have been directed to reach Parliament House in Islamabad for this purpose.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Thursday accused the state of committing a “crime” against former prime minister Imran Khan, claiming that the incarcerated party founder has suffered severe vision loss in his right eye due to alleged medical negligence.

The matter surfaced during proceedings at the Supreme Court, where PTI counsel Advocate Salman Safdar submitted a report stating that Imran Khan had informed him he was left with only 15 per cent vision in his right eye.