Major, sepoy martyred as security forces eliminate three terrorists in Mastung IBO

MASTUNG – Pakistan’s security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mastung District, Balochistan, following reports of the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group Fitna al Hindustan.

According to the military’s media wing, troops successfully engaged the terrorist hideout during the operation.

In the ensuing exchange of heavy fire, three terrorists were killed.

However, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom. Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal, 31, a resident of District Khushab, sacrificed his life while courageously leading the operation. Alongside him, 22-year-old Sepoy Nazam Hussain from District Jhelum also embraced martyrdom.

Clearance Operation Underway

A sanitisation operation is ongoing to ensure the complete elimination of any remaining Indian-backed terrorists in the area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

Security forces remain determined in their mission to eradicate foreign-sponsored militancy and maintain national peace through such brave sacrifices, the ISPR added.