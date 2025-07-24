Imran Khan says sons have right to demand his release

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan has said that Qasim and Suleman are his children, and it is their right to speak out for their father’s release.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan reiterated several statements, attributing them to the PTI founder.

She said today’s hearing of the Toshakhana II case was held inside Adiala Jail, but they were only informed of the hearing at midnight. Only two lawyers were allowed inside, while family members, other lawyers, and media were denied entry. “We waited outside the jail gate for four and a half hours,” she added.

According to Aleema, Imran Khan told his lawyer that he is being kept in a cell for 22 hours a day, with no access to newspapers, books, or television. However, he was given one book today.

Imran Khan reportedly told his lawyer to inform the public that he is being subjected to inhumane treatment. “What’s happening in the country is not under law or martial law but at the whim of one individual,” he said.

According to his sister, Imran Khan also remarked that a “gang of looters and fools” has formed an alliance in Pakistan, the judiciary is no longer independent, court orders are being openly violated, and the justice system has been buried.

Aleema Khan demanded to know why her brother is being subjected to such inhumane conditions.

She also stated that Imran Khan has directed Ali Amin Gandapur, Barrister Gohar Khan, and Salman Akram Raja to lead a strong movement.