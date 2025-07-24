Eight newly-elected Senators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sworn in

ISLAMABAD – Eight newly elected senators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the oath of office during a Senate session chaired by Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The senators who took the oath included Talha Mahmood, Rubina Khalid, Niaz Ahmed, Faisal Javed, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Dilawar Khan, and Attaullah Darwaish. Chairman Gillani administered the oath and congratulated the new members.

Members from both the government and opposition sides also extended their congratulations to Talha Mahmood, Rubina Khalid, Niaz Ahmed, Faisal Javed, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, and Mirza Afridi.

The newly elected senators from KP include independents Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Mirza Afridi, and Noor-ul-Haq Qadri; PML-N’s Niaz Ahmed; JUI-F’s Attaullah; and PPP’s Talha Mahmood. On women’s seats, independent candidate Rubina Naz and PPP’s Rubina Khalid were elected, while technocrat seats went to independent Azam Swati and JUI-F’s Dilawar Khan.

From Punjab, PML-N’s Hafiz Abdul Kareem won the seat vacated after the death of Sajid Mir.

Out of the 11 newly elected senators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, only eight took the oath today. Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, and Rubina Naz have not yet been sworn in.