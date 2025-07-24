Big Drop in Gold prices as per tola rates fall to Rs359,000 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed major drop in line with international market. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold fell by Rs5,900 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs359,000.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold declined by Rs5,058, settling at Rs307,784 by the end of the trading day.

The drop comes after a strong performance on Wednesday, when gold prices had climbed by Rs3,700 per tola to reach Rs364,900. The reversal indicates a shift in market sentiment, largely driven by international trends.

Globally, gold prices also moved downward. APGJSA reported the international rate at $3,363 per ounce, including a $20 premium—marking a decrease of $61 from the previous day’s rate.

Silver prices in the domestic market also saw a slight decline, with the price per tola falling by Rs24 to settle at Rs4,057.