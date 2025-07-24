Balochistan Honor Killing: Mother arrested after publicly defending daughter’s brutal murder

QUETTA – Another development in Balochistan honour killing case as police nabbed victim’s own mother Gul Jan after she publicly defended brutal murder of her daughter in a video statement.

In disturbing footage, Gul Jan justified her daughter’s murder, calling it a “punishment” handed down by tribal customs. The video, filled with cold indifference, has now become central evidence in a case that is rapidly escalating.

According to authorities, Gul Jan appeared before an anti-terrorism court (ATC), which granted two-day physical remand as investigators dig deeper into the horrifying crime and its tribal cover-up. Cops reportedly her of glorifying killing, attempting to obstruct justice, and influencing the outcome of the trial by proclaiming the arrested suspects as innocent.

Even more disturbingly, Gul Jan claimed that her daughter was executed after jirga verdict over alleged relationship with boy who made TikTok videos an act that allegedly enraged Bano’s brothers. Bano, a mother of five, was slain in what is now being described as a cold-blooded honour killing under the guise of tradition.

Our community followed Balochi customs, the accused said, as she tried to absolve tribal leader Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai, saying he played no role in the jirga that led to the killing.

So far, the key accused, Jalal remains at large, with province-wide manhunt currently underway. Police lodged case under the Anti-Terrorism Act, vowing to bring all perpetrators and their defenders to justice.