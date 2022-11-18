Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 November 2022
Web Desk
08:25 AM | 18 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 November 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs157,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 135,380. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 123,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 145,150.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Karachi PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Islamabad PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Peshawar PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Quetta PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Sialkot PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Attock PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Gujranwala PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Jehlum PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Multan PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Bahawalpur PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Gujrat PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Nawabshah PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Chakwal PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Hyderabad PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Nowshehra PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Sargodha PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Faisalabad PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780
Mirpur PKR 157,900 PKR 1,780

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 November ...
08:39 AM | 17 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 November ...
08:31 AM | 16 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 November ...
08:26 AM | 15 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 November ...
08:25 AM | 14 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 November ...
08:36 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 November ...
08:16 AM | 12 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Punjab bans trans-themed movie Joyland despite Censor Board’s nod
09:48 AM | 18 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr