Pakistan avoid whitewash with 74-run win over Bangladesh in 3rd T20I

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 74 runs in the third and final T20 match to avoid a series whitewash.

In the match played at Mirpur, Bangladesh were bowled out for 104 in 16.3 overs while chasing a target of 179 runs.

For Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin was the top scorer with an unbeaten 35. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Naim scored 10 each, Nasum Ahmed 9, captain Litton Das 8, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam 7 each, Shamim Hossain 5, Zakir Ali 1, while Mehidy Hasan and Tanzid Hasan were dismissed for ducks.

For Pakistan, Salman Mirza took 3 wickets, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz claimed 2 each, while Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Agha, and Hussain Talat took one wicket apiece.

Earlier, batting first after being invited by Bangladesh, Pakistan posted 179 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan led the way with 63 runs. Hasan Nawaz made 33, Mohammad Nawaz 27, Saim Ayub 21, Mohammad Haris 5, Faheem Ashraf 4, and Hussain Talat 1. Captain Salman Agha remained not out on 12, while Abbas Afridi was unbeaten on 1.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed took 3 wickets, Nasum Ahmed 2, and Mohammad Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam took 1 each.