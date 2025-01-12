Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Sarfaraz Ahmed bids farewell to Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

Sarfaraz Ahmed Bids Farewell To Quetta Gladiators Ahead Of Psl 10

Former Pakistan captain and celebrated batter Sarfaraz Ahmed has announced his departure from Quetta Gladiators ahead of the 10th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as revealed on Sunday.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Sarfaraz posted a picture with franchise owner Nadeem Omar and expressed his gratitude.

“Today, I want to share that my journey with Quetta Gladiators has come to an end. It has been a proud and remarkable nine years with this incredible team,” he wrote.

He thanked Nadeem Omar for the opportunity and unwavering support throughout his tenure as both a player and captain, adding, “My best wishes will always be with the team, and I’m grateful to the management, especially Azam Bhai, for their efforts.”

Sarfaraz, a part of the Gladiators since PSL’s inception, was released by the franchise earlier this month, making him eligible for the players’ draft for the first time since 2016.

The wicketkeeper-batter played 86 PSL matches for the team, amassing 1,525 runs at an average of 29.32, including seven half-centuries. He also led the Gladiators to their only PSL championship in 2019.

Notably, Sarfaraz captained the team for eight seasons before being replaced by South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw in the last edition.

Pakistan submit initial squad for ICC Champions Trophy

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 12 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 278.75 280.25
EUR EUR 288.75 291.5
GBP GBP 344.5 348
AED AED 75.65 76.3
SAR SAR 74 74.55
AUD AUD 173.25 175.5
BHD BHD 737.4 745.4
CAD CAD 194.35 196.75
CNY CNY 37.97 38.37
DKK DKK 38.08 38.48
HKD HKD 35.47 35.82
INR INR 3.19 3.28
JPY JPY 1.77 1.83
KWD KWD 896.65 906.15
MYR MYR 61.28 61.88
NZD NZD 153.98 155.98
NOK NOK 24.16 24.46
OMR OMR 721.75 730.25
QAR QAR 75.9 76.6
SGD SGD 204.5 206.5
SEK SEK 24.76 25.06
CHF CHF 303.71 306.51
THB THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search