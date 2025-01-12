Sarfaraz Ahmed bids farewell to Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

Former Pakistan captain and celebrated batter Sarfaraz Ahmed has announced his departure from Quetta Gladiators ahead of the 10th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as revealed on Sunday.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Sarfaraz posted a picture with franchise owner Nadeem Omar and expressed his gratitude.

“Today, I want to share that my journey with Quetta Gladiators has come to an end. It has been a proud and remarkable nine years with this incredible team,” he wrote.

He thanked Nadeem Omar for the opportunity and unwavering support throughout his tenure as both a player and captain, adding, “My best wishes will always be with the team, and I’m grateful to the management, especially Azam Bhai, for their efforts.”

Sarfaraz, a part of the Gladiators since PSL’s inception, was released by the franchise earlier this month, making him eligible for the players’ draft for the first time since 2016.

The wicketkeeper-batter played 86 PSL matches for the team, amassing 1,525 runs at an average of 29.32, including seven half-centuries. He also led the Gladiators to their only PSL championship in 2019.

Notably, Sarfaraz captained the team for eight seasons before being replaced by South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw in the last edition.