Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 13 January 2025

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham remains largely stable on January 13, 2025, in the open market.

On first day of the week, 1 USD is 278.65 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 288.75 PKR, 1 British Pound is 344.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.65 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 280.35 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.73

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 278.65 280.35
EUR EUR 288.75 291.5
GBP GBP 344.5 348
AED AED 75.65 76.3
SAR SAR 74 74.55
AUD AUD 173.25 175.5
BHD BHD 737.4 745.4
CAD CAD 194.35 196.75
CNY CNY 37.97 38.37
DKK DKK 38.08 38.48
HKD HKD 35.47 35.82
INR INR 3.19 3.28
JPY JPY 1.77 1.83
KWD KWD 896.65 906.15
MYR MYR 61.28 61.88
NZD NZD 153.98 155.98
NOK NOK 24.16 24.46
OMR OMR 721.75 730.25
QAR QAR 75.9 76.6
SGD SGD 204.5 206.5
SEK SEK 24.76 25.06
CHF CHF 303.71 306.51
THB THB 7.93 8.08
 
Gold Rates

Forex

