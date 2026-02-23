Whatsapp Password Feature Lets Users Add Extra Security To Accounts

ISLAMABAD – WhatsApp, the messaging app used by over 3 Billion people, continues to change the way people connected, promising convenience and privacy. Over the years, Meta owned app grew into one of the world’s most widely used chat platforms, but with popularity came new security challenges.

Amid changing landscape of applications AI, and sophisticated hacking tools, WhatsApp is developing new account password system that will add an extra layer of protection to user accounts. This optional feature allows users to set an alphanumeric password between 6 and 20 characters, which must contain at least one letter and one number. Once activated, users will need to enter this password after their six-digit verification code, making unauthorized access significantly harder. The update is still under development but is expected to roll out in a future release.

WhatsApp Business users on iOS are witnessing a stunning design transformation with the introduction of the Liquid Glass interface. This new design, first introduced in iOS 26, embraces transparency and modern visual effects, creating a floating, glass-like aesthetic. The tab bar is the most noticeable change, appearing as a semi-transparent element that blends with the chat background. Even the keyboard and context menus now integrate more naturally with the overall interface, offering a sleek and immersive experience. However, the rollout remains limited, with broader availability expected in upcoming updates.

The telecom giant is working on scheduled messaging as this innovation will allow users to compose messages and set them to be sent automatically at a chosen date and time. Scheduled messages will appear in a dedicated section within the chat information screen, where users can track how many messages they have queued. They will also have the option to delete scheduled messages before they are delivered, ensuring full control over automated communications.

Security and content management are also getting major upgrades with introduction of message spoiler formatting. Designed to prevent accidental information leaks, this feature hides message content until the recipient taps on it. Spoiler formatting is being developed for both Android and iOS, allowing users to conceal sensitive or surprise information using double pipe symbols. Once applied, the message remains hidden in the conversation until manually revealed—an essential tool for avoiding unwanted spoilers and maintaining privacy.

Media organization is receiving an upgrade as well, with new filters for the media gallery. Internet Users will soon be able to sort shared content by category, viewing only photos, videos, GIFs, or stickers instead of scrolling through mixed media. Additional filters for documents and links will also remain available, making it easier to locate specific files and multimedia content in busy chat histories.

Finally, group chats are evolving with global rollout of group history sharing. This feature enables group admins and members to decide whether recent messages should be shared with new participants. By default, up to 14 days of chat history (a maximum of 100 messages) can be included when someone joins a group.

Users can customize this setting by selecting how many messages to share, or disabling history sharing altogether. Group administrators also retain control over this option through group permission settings, ensuring flexibility in how conversations are introduced to newcomers.