Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Latest Gold Prices for 13 January 2025

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs.280,800 per tola and 240,741 for 10 grams on January 13 2025 Monday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,785 per tola, 21 Karat 247,012 and 18 Karat at 211,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 13 January 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola 280,800 10 Grams 240,741

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad