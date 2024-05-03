Search

PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

Web Desk
12:57 PM | 3 May, 2024
PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League (PSL) Commissioner Naila Bhatti stepped down on Friday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accepted Naila's resignation. She was part of the team led by former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi and is said to have resigned due to disagreements with board officials.

Yesterday, Dr Sohail Saleem, Director of Medical and Sports Sciences, also submitted his resignation, which the PCB accepted. His departure followed the medical committee’s findings of negligence in pacer Ihsanullah’s injury treatment.

According to the media reports, there is a possibility that the PSL may overlap with the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

The PCB is exploring three potential time frames to hold the PSL in 2025, with the most favorable option being to schedule it concurrently with the IPL in April and May.

The PCB is evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of running the league at the same time as the IPL.

02:38 PM | 3 May, 2024

West Indies cricketer Russell makes Bollywood debut with ‘Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki’ music video

