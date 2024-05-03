PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League (PSL) Commissioner Naila Bhatti stepped down on Friday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accepted Naila's resignation. She was part of the team led by former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi and is said to have resigned due to disagreements with board officials.
Yesterday, Dr Sohail Saleem, Director of Medical and Sports Sciences, also submitted his resignation, which the PCB accepted. His departure followed the medical committee’s findings of negligence in pacer Ihsanullah’s injury treatment.
According to the media reports, there is a possibility that the PSL may overlap with the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.
The PCB is exploring three potential time frames to hold the PSL in 2025, with the most favorable option being to schedule it concurrently with the IPL in April and May.
The PCB is evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of running the league at the same time as the IPL.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.36
|25.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.73
|305.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
