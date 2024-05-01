Najam Sethi demands action against FIA over PCB raid

Former caretaker chief minister of Punjab and ex-chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Najam Sethi, has broken his silence on PCB affairs, citing a perceived injustice towards a respected professional within the top cricket body.

In a recent tweet, Sethi addressed a grave incident involving the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raiding the PCB office, allegedly mistreating staff, and apprehending Head of Ticketing, Ms. Mahvish Omer.

PCB Affairs: I do not like commenting on PCB affairs lest my motive be misunderstood. But this time I am compelled to point out a grave injustice to a valued professional in PCB.

Full story:

1. FIA raided the PCB office yesterday, misbehaved with the staff, and whisked away Head… — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) April 30, 2024

Highlighting Omer's significant contributions to Pakistan Cricket, particularly in facilitating the growth of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and managing ticketing for international cricket events in the country, Sethi condemned the accusations leveled against her.

The FIA's accusation of embezzlement, amounting to PKR 80,000, was deemed preposterous by Sethi, especially considering the substantial revenue generated from the sale of PSL 2023 tickets, estimated at around 60 Crores.

Sethi pointed fingers at BookMe, a ticketing company that lost a contract bid to PCB, alleging their involvement in instigating the accusations against Omer. Despite losing appeals against the bid decision, BookMe purportedly leveraged personal connections to orchestrate the FIA's intervention.

Expressing solidarity with Omer, Sethi voiced his sympathy for her ordeal and urged Chairman PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure justice prevails.

The incident has sparked concerns over the integrity of PCB operations and the treatment of its dedicated professionals, prompting calls for transparency and accountability within the organization.