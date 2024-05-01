Azad Kashmir’s ex-PM booked for attempting to occupy Centaurus Mall in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A case has been registered against former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas for allegedly attempting to illegally occupying the central office of the Centaurus Mall in Islamabad.
Reports said the First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Margalla Police Station against him on a complaint filed by shopping mall’s deputy security incharge Colonel retired Tipu Sultan. Muhammad Ali, Aneel Sultan, Rizwan and others have also been nominated in the case.
The FIR states that the former PM of AJK broke into the office of the mall along with a group of 20-25 people, adding that security guards, who were on the duty, foiled the attempt to occupy the office.
It added that the Sardar Tanveer allegedly threatened to kill Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and Sardar Dr Rashid Ilyas Khan.
The FIR said that the former premier and his accomplice also tortured the security staff. The deputy security incharge has asked the police to took a legal action against Tanveer Ilyas and other suspects.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.35
|280
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
