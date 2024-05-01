Search

Azad Kashmir’s ex-PM booked for attempting to occupy Centaurus Mall in Islamabad

05:40 PM | 1 May, 2024
Azad Kashmir’s ex-PM booked for attempting to occupy Centaurus Mall in Islamabad
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A case has been registered against former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas for allegedly attempting to illegally occupying the central office of the Centaurus Mall in Islamabad. 

Reports said the First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Margalla Police Station against him on a complaint filed by shopping mall’s deputy security incharge Colonel retired Tipu Sultan. Muhammad Ali, Aneel Sultan, Rizwan and others have also been nominated in the case. 

The FIR states that the former PM of AJK broke into the office of the mall along with a group of 20-25 people, adding that security guards, who were on the duty, foiled the attempt to occupy the office.

It added that the Sardar Tanveer allegedly threatened to kill Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and Sardar Dr Rashid Ilyas Khan.

The FIR said that the former premier and his accomplice also tortured the security staff. The deputy security incharge has asked the police to took a legal action against Tanveer Ilyas and other suspects.

Islamabad's Centaurus Mall partially de-sealed

06:34 PM | 1 May, 2024

Punjab govt taking steps for welfare of labourers, says Secretary Naeem Ghaus

