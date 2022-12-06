Islamabad's Centaurus Mall partially de-sealed

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday partially de-sealed the Centaurus Mall in Islamabad’s F-8 sector after a day-long closure over violations of the building regulations.

Reports in local media said the building control department of the municipal authority conducted an overnight raid and sealed the mall. Officials maintained that safety measures against fire eruption were not taken despite the multiple notices.

CDA officials claimed to have issued several notices to the management of the iconic mall to ensure safety measures after the October inferno but the mall authorities paid no heed.

Earlier in the day, traders and PTI leaders claimed that the mall was sealed overnight in an act of “political revenge”.

Sealing of Centaurus Mall by PDM mafia in response to PM AJK censuring SS for not mentioning sacrifices of Kashmiris shows there is law of the jungle in Pak since last 8 mths. Sends negative signals to Kashmiris too. Q for our Honourable Judges: Are they not upholders of the Law? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 6, 2022

Interestingly, CDA’s action comes hours after a heated exchange of words between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas during the Mangla dam ceremony on Monday.

Following the latest action, the AJK premier’s spokesperson accused the federal government's 'ill intentions' behind the action in an apparent bid to 'politically victimise' the mall owners.