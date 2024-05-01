Punjab govt taking steps for welfare of labourers, says Secretary Naeem Ghaus

LAHORE – Punjab Secretary Labour Naeem Ghaus said the provincial government in line with the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is working for welfare of the labourers.

Talking to media on the eve of International Labour Day, Ghaus said everyone should acknowledge the sacrifices rendered by the labour class.

He said factory owners should take measure to ensure safety and health of their workers, adding that rights of this class must be ensured.

The secretary said several laws had been made for the rights of the labourers in the country, adding that priority should be given to the health and safety of the workers.