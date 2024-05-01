Virat Kohli's heartfelt birthday wish for Anushka Sharma wins hearts

Former Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli, has once again stirred emotions with a touching birthday tribute to his wife, Anushka Sharma, who celebrates her 36th birthday today. Known for their deep bond and affection, the celebrity couple's relationship has become a beacon of love for many.

Kohli took to Instagram to extend his wishes to his beloved wife, sharing a heartfelt message alongside adorable pictures of the Bollywood star. "I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much," he expressed in the caption.

The shared photos captured moments of togetherness and joy from various vacations, symbolizing the companionship and connection that define their relationship. This public display of affection is just one instance of Kohli's continuous admiration and appreciation for Sharma, highlighting her unwavering support through thick and thin.

Similarly, Anushka Sharma reciprocates love and admiration for her husband, expressing her affection publicly. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay. Despite Sharma's successful career in the film industry, she has prioritized her family over work, especially after becoming a mother.