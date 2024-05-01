Search

Lifestyle

Virat Kohli's heartfelt birthday wish for Anushka Sharma wins hearts

Web Desk
06:50 PM | 1 May, 2024
Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli, has once again stirred emotions with a touching birthday tribute to his wife, Anushka Sharma, who celebrates her 36th birthday today. Known for their deep bond and affection, the celebrity couple's relationship has become a beacon of love for many.

Kohli took to Instagram to extend his wishes to his beloved wife, sharing a heartfelt message alongside adorable pictures of the Bollywood star. "I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much," he expressed in the caption.

The shared photos captured moments of togetherness and joy from various vacations, symbolizing the companionship and connection that define their relationship. This public display of affection is just one instance of Kohli's continuous admiration and appreciation for Sharma, highlighting her unwavering support through thick and thin.

Similarly, Anushka Sharma reciprocates love and admiration for her husband, expressing her affection publicly. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay. Despite Sharma's successful career in the film industry, she has prioritized her family over work, especially after becoming a mother.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:50 PM | 1 May, 2024

Virat Kohli's heartfelt birthday wish for Anushka Sharma wins hearts

01:07 PM | 1 May, 2024

Katrina Kaif’s deepfake video goes viral

11:57 AM | 1 May, 2024

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi’s Walima pictures, videos surface online

11:07 AM | 1 May, 2024

Sham Idrees reacts to deepfake video controversy of Ducky Bhai’s ...

06:38 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer to reunite for drama serial 'Mehshar'

05:13 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Don't Wait, Click and Save Up To 70% OFF: Ideas Great Summer Sale ...

Lifestyle

07:49 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Ducky Bhai offers Rs1m cash reward for info about person behind his ...

10:29 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Deepfake video of Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi leaked online

11:24 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

Who was behind deepfake video of Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi?

10:04 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi's wedding pictures, videos hit social media

08:55 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Ducky Bhai receives support from celebrities after wife's deepfake ...

11:57 AM | 30 Apr, 2024

Durefishan Saleem trolled for wearing 'revealing dress' at awards

Advertisement

Latest

06:50 PM | 1 May, 2024

Virat Kohli's heartfelt birthday wish for Anushka Sharma wins hearts

Gold & Silver

08:51 AM | 1 May, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price on 1 May 2024

Forex

Pakistan Open Market Forex Rates - Rupee foreign exchange rate against US Dollar, other currencies - 1 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.35 280
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
NewZealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: