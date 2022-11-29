Sania Mirza's new solo pictures tease fans amid divorce rumours

DUBAI – Divorce rumors continue to swirl in Pakistan for celebrity couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.

Lately, the ace tennis star was seen posing in solo pictures on the set of an upcoming reality show while fans have noticed that Shoaib doesn’t appear in a single picture on Sania’s Instagram.

In the recent gallery, the 36-year-old posed with a big smile on his face while flaunting her black attire at the show set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The pictures garnered tens of thousands of reactions on photo-sharing applications with fans coming up with different stories as Sania started cropping out husband Shoaib Malik in recent posts.

Although the debate online is suggesting the duo has separated, their cryptic Instagram posts about ‘broken hearts’ and going through an ordeal have been dropping many hints. Malik and Mirza are however still following each other on Instagram while Sania reportedly moved to a new house in Dubai quite recently.

Shoaib also wished Sania on her 36th birthday but she has not reacted or replied to the post. This is however not the first time such rumors spread, as it happened in 2012 when the duo was going through hard times.

Earlier this month, Malik tried to clear the air when asked about his marriage. The seasoned cricketer refrained to share details and briefly asked the interviewer to ignore the rumors.

Sania Mirza rubs shoulder with husband Shoaib ... 01:09 PM | 26 Nov, 2022 KARACHI – Indian ace tennis player Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik recently made ...

Some reports also suggest that the duo hasn't addressed the rumors due to the contracts they have signed. The couple's relationship had been strained for a long time. However, Malik and Mirza have decided to co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik even if they part ways.