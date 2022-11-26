Sania Mirza rubs shoulder with husband Shoaib Malik amid divorce rumors

KARACHI – Indian ace tennis player Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik recently made headlines after rumors of their alleged divorce surfaced.

Sania also garnered attention after sharing solo pictures on her official Instagram as she keeps her fans guessing with her silence over the rumours.

Amid rumors, Pakistani actor Imran Abbas shared some of clicks of his presence in the upcoming “Mirza Malik Show” hosted by Pakistani Indian power couple.

In one of the pictures, the two can be seen standing shoulder to shoulder that left social media users more confused about the recent reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????? (@imranabbas.official)

Earlier, Sania cropped her out from behind the scene clicks of the upcoming reality show. The reality show's announcement also left the fans confused. Many even called divorce rumors a 'publicity stunt'.

Several media outlets including Gulf News reported that the couple separated and is co-parenting their kid. Indian media outlets however reported different angles as Sania started posting solo pictures.

Shoaib wished Sania on her 36th birthday but she has not reacted or replied to the post. Malik also tried to clear the air when asked about his marriage. The seasoned cricketer refrained to share details and briefly asked the interviewer to ignore the rumors.

Sania Mirza shares another picture amid divorce ... 11:32 AM | 18 Nov, 2022 DUBAI – Indian ace tennis player Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik recently made ...

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been married for 12 years and are parents to a cute baby boy Izhaan. While there have been speculation about their divorce, fans are waiting for Shoaib and Sania to clear the air.