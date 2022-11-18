Sania Mirza shares another picture amid divorce rumours with husband Shoaib Malik

DUBAI – Indian ace tennis player Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik recently made headlines after rumours of their alleged divorce surfaced.

The first Indian female tennis player to win a Grand Slam on Thursday shared a click of herself amid rumors.

In the solo picture, Sania posed with a big smile at Global Village UAE. Fun times, she wrote on the picture.

Earlier, Gulf News and other media outlets reported that the couple who had been together for more than a decade and share a four-year-old son, have separated and are co-parenting their kid.

Several people came with different stories as Sania started posting solo pictures amid rumors.

Lately, Shoaib wished Sania on her 36th birthday but she has not reacted or replied to the post.

This is however not the first time such rumors spread, as it happened in 2012 when the duo was going through hard times.

Shoaib Malik also tried to clear the air when asked about his marriage. The seasoned cricketer refrained to share details and briefly asked the interviewer to ignore the rumors.

Some reports also suggest that the duo hasn't addressed the rumors due to the contracts they have signed. The couple's relationship had been strained for a long time. However, Malik and Mirza have decided to co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik even if they part ways.

Although the debate online is suggesting the duo has separated, their cryptic Instagram posts about ‘broken hearts’ and going through an ordeal have been dropping many hints.

Interestingly, Malik and Mirza are still following each other on Instagram while Sania reportedly moved to a new house in Dubai quite recently.