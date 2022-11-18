Karachi Board announces inter part 1 pre-medical results
11:49 AM | 18 Nov, 2022
Karachi Board announces inter part 1 pre-medical results
KARACHI – Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Friday announced the results for the Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2022 pre-medical group.

The candidates can check the results here https://biek.edu.pk/default.asp

The results can also be checked on the android app introduced by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi; the application is available on Play Store.

On Thursday, all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab announced the results of the annual part 1 examinations.

