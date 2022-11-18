Karachi Board announces inter part 1 pre-medical results
Share
KARACHI – Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Friday announced the results for the Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2022 pre-medical group.
The candidates can check the results here https://biek.edu.pk/default.asp
The results can also be checked on the android app introduced by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi; the application is available on Play Store.
On Thursday, all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab announced the results of the annual part 1 examinations.
BISE Lahore announces Inter part 1 results (Check ... 10:25 AM | 17 Nov, 2022
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the results for the ...
- Karachi residents to get relief in electricity bills from next month01:18 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
- No complaints from Saudi Arabia over Toshakhana gifts, clarifies ...12:54 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
- Romanian woman, mother of two, travels to Pakistan to marry Mian ...12:24 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
- Karachi Board announces inter part 1 pre-medical results11:49 AM | 18 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Punjab bans trans-themed movie Joyland despite Censor Board’s nod09:48 AM | 18 Nov, 2022
- Meera surprises Resham with a surprise08:45 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022