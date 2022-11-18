Romanian woman, mother of two, travels to Pakistan to marry Mian Channu man (DP Exclusive)
12:24 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
Romanian woman, mother of two, travels to Pakistan to marry Mian Channu man (DP Exclusive)
HAFIZABAD – In another story of love beyond borders, a 50-year-old woman travelled all the way from the southeastern European country of Romania to tie the knot with her 36-year-old lover in Pakistan.

The divorced woman, who is the mother of two, reached Mian Channu, a town in the Khanewal District of Punjab, and married Azam Hanif, who is a na'at khawan by profession.

In a fun-filled interview with Daily Pakistan, the groom said he first interacted with his wife around four months back as the European woman was inspired by the Naats he used to post on social media.

Their friendship turned into a loving relationship over time. The duo never met in these months and ended up getting hitched in a traditional ceremony in a South Asian country.

The groom revealed that earlier they used Google Translator to express feelings and with continued interactions, the lovebirds started understanding each other languages however they also take help from gestures to communicate.

In a lovely moment, the duo planted a kiss on each other’s cheek in an open show of their love.

At the wedding celebrations, the bride donned traditional dresses and wore make-up and henna on her hands.

Watch Full interview 

