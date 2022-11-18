No complaints from Saudi Arabia over Toshakhana gifts, clarifies Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD – As ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan faces fresh accusations of unlawfully selling state gifts, the Ministry of Foreign Office clarified about Kingdom’s reaction to the issue.

The Toshakhana case took a new turn as a UAE-based businessman claimed he had bought some of the state gifts, including an expensive wristwatch worth at least Rs2 billion, from close aides of the PTI chief.

The alleged selling then becomes the talk of the town in Pakistan and now Foreign Office said that it was not aware of any complaint from Riyadh about the wristwatch given to PTI Chairman as a gift.

In the weekly briefing, newly appointed MoFA spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has received no written or verbal complaints from the Saudi authorities about the gift thus far.

She also commented on the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to the South Asian nation, saying the trip Foreign Office never announced the dates of the visit or cancellation of the visit.

Toshakhana case: Daily Pakistan investigates allegations against Imran Khan

Amid all the confusion surrounding the Toshakhana gifts allegedly sold by former prime minister Imran Khan at throwaway prices, Daily Pakistan did an investigation to find the truth.

Keeping in view the Daily Pakistan investigation, it appears the claim made by the Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor about buying the ultra-expensive watch and other accessories for $2 million is bogus.

According to Zahoor, he paid $2 million to Farah Gogi, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, in cash when he purchased the watch from her.

'I purchased Imran Khan's Toshakhana gifts,' ... 10:59 PM | 15 Nov, 2022 LONDON – As the political scene in Pakistan gets more muddier, fresh information is coming out against former ...

Daily Pakistan visited the verified Instagram page of Styleout Watches, a Dubai-based company, that deals in the most expensive luxury watches in the world. The watch, Zahoor claims he bought from Gogi for $2 million, is available on the verified Instagram page of Styleout Watches and the company says it sold this watch for $250,000 in 2019. According to Daily Pakistan, the company confirmed that this watch is original and there’s no second piece of it in the entire world.