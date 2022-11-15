'I purchased Imran Khan's Toshakhana gifts,' admits Dubai-based businessman

LONDON – As the political scene in Pakistan gets more muddier, fresh information is coming out against former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

According to Geo News, Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar allegedly sold to a Dubai-based businessman an expensive Graff wristwatch worth Rs2 billion gifted to Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Dubai-based businessman in question is Umar Farooq, the Norwegian-Pakistani millionaire. Farooq told the news channel that he had the evidence to prove he bought the rare watch and three other Toshakhana gifts from Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, for 7.5 million Dirhams in cash.

He showed up on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath to show evidence of the purchase as well as all the Toshakhana gifts he owns now.

Farooq alleged later that he was blackmailed and fake cases of money laundering were registered against him by the FIA on Akbar's behest after he refused to accept the demands made by his former wife Sophia Mirza.

Farooq said in an affidavit: “I Umar Farooq, S/O late Zahoor Ahmed resident of R/o (Address as Per Cnic) House No D-102/1, Block-4, Clifton Karachi, currently Residing at Muhammad Bin Rashid City, District One, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) do hereby solemnly affirm and declare on oath that I was introduced to Ms Farhat Shahzadi by Mr Shehzad Akbar and bought the following ornaments, jewellery SET 2 by Graff from Ms Farhat Shahzadi having CNIC No 35201-2625741-8 and passport No. BP5147413 for AED Seven Million and Five Hundred Thousand Dirhams (AED 7,500,000) paid as cash."

Farooq’s affidavit lists the four gifts he purchased from Farah Gogi, which were given to former PM Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

However, PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain clarified that gifts were not sold to Farooq. He said that Imran Khan purchased Thoshakhana gifts as per the law.