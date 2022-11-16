Toshakhana case: Daily Pakistan investigates allegations against Imran Khan
10:05 PM | 16 Nov, 2022
Toshakhana case: Daily Pakistan investigates allegations against Imran Khan
LAHORE — Amid all the confusion surrounding the Toshakhana gifts allegedly sold by former prime minister Imran Khan at throwaway prices, Daily Pakistan did an investigation to find the truth. 

Keeping in view the Daily Pakistan investigation, it appears the claim made by the Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor about buying the ultra-expensive watch and other accessories for $2 million is bogus. 

According to Zahoor, he paid $2 million to Farah Gogi, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, in cash when he purchased the watch from her. 

Daily Pakistan visited the verified Instagram page of Styleout Watches, a Dubai-based company, which deals in most expensive luxury watches in the world. The watch, Zahoor claims he bought from Gogi for $2 million, is available on the verified Instagram page of Styleout Watches and the company says it sold this watch for $250,000 in 2019. According to Daily Pakistan, the company confirmed that this watch is original and there’s no second piece of it in the entire world. 

Going by Zahoor’s claim, he paid an extra $1,750,000 to buy this watch. However, this investigation by Daily Pakistan finds that Zahoor’s claim appears to be bogus. 

Former prime minister Khan has decided to move the court against Zahoor, TV anchor Shahzaib Khanzada and Geo News for running a smear campaign against him. 

