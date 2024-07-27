How to stay safe from fraud while buying mobile phones in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked citizens to exercise caution while buying mobile phones in order avoid fraud and legal complications.

The authority has issued the alert on social media platforms, sharing tips how to avoid buying cloned or duplicate mobile devices.

The buyers should follow these tips to avoid loss or fraud:

Avoid buying expensive devices at suspiciously low prices or without a warranty.

Always buy a box-packed mobile device

Check the PTA stamp on the box in front of the shop owner.

Make sure the IMEI on the box as well as IMEI in the phone are same.

To verify any mobile device, visit https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/ or type IMEI and send it to 8484 or through DVS app available on both Playstore and App Store.

The PTA said the if the buyer found that the mobile device is non-compliant, they should contact the vendor and report it to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).