How to stay safe from fraud while buying mobile phones in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked citizens to exercise caution while buying mobile phones in order avoid fraud and legal complications.
The authority has issued the alert on social media platforms, sharing tips how to avoid buying cloned or duplicate mobile devices.
The buyers should follow these tips to avoid loss or fraud:
Avoid buying expensive devices at suspiciously low prices or without a warranty.
Always buy a box-packed mobile device
Check the PTA stamp on the box in front of the shop owner.
Make sure the IMEI on the box as well as IMEI in the phone are same.
To verify any mobile device, visit https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/ or type IMEI and send it to 8484 or through DVS app available on both Playstore and App Store.
The PTA said the if the buyer found that the mobile device is non-compliant, they should contact the vendor and report it to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.
British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.85
|303.95
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.25
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.85
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.85
|205.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
