Army Chief Asim Munir offers ‘Lifeline to Children’ caught in Pak-India Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has won widespread praise and public affection after stepping in to take full responsibility for the medical treatment of two Pakistani children suffering from serious heart conditions.

The children, who were recently deported from India under controversial circumstances, are now receiving care at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi.

The children moved to India for treatment but were abruptly sent back following the Indian government’s aggressive posturing after a false flag operation in Pahalgam. Their deportation, which included heartbreaking scenes at the Wagah Border, sparked national outrage and brought the children’s plight to the attention of Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan’s top general personally intervened and ensured the children were referred to AFIC, a premier cardiac facility operated by the Pakistan Army. Brigadier Dr. Khurram Akhtar described AFIC as a state-of-the-art institution fully equipped to treat complex heart diseases. He assured that the children will receive top-tier care without any delay.

Dr. Mehboob Sultan, also part of the medical team, confirmed that the children will undergo surgeries in stages, with the first procedure scheduled in the coming days.

The gesture has been widely appreciated across social media and mainstream platforms, where citizens hailed the Army Chief’s action as a shining example of leadership, compassion, and national responsibility.

The children’s father, Shahid Ahmad, condemned India’s move to deport them, calling it “inhumane and politically motivated.” He shared that it had taken his family seven years to secure visas for the treatment, only to be forced out on April 24. “This decision by General Asim Munir has restored our faith in humanity,” he said.