TikToker Sehar Hayat sparks divorce rumors with emotional comeback vlog

Rumors about a possible separation between popular TikToker Sehar Hayat and her husband Sami Rasheed have sparked widespread discussion on social media following the release of her latest vlog.

After a long break, Sehar returned with a new vlog in which she appeared alone and spoke only about herself and her daughter. She referred to the video as her comeback and described it as a fresh start. Her words and tone suggested a significant shift in her personal life, leading many to believe that she and Sami may have parted ways.

In the video, Sehar said that she had been managing everything herself for a long time. She added that she would now focus more on vlogging because she had to handle all responsibilities on her own, especially those related to her daughter.

On Instagram, Saher shared the vlog link through her story and wrote that she was no longer creating content to please followers or meet expectations. Instead, she wanted to rediscover her real self , the version of her that had been lost over time.

In another story, she commented on the changing roles of women in society. She stated that today’s women work hard, earn their own living, support their families, and sometimes even cover their husbands’ expenses. According to her, women do not seek a man’s money. They simply want respect. She further remarked that many men today seem more interested in women’s income.

Earlier this year, Saher had shared a video in which she criticized those who portray themselves as victims on social media. She warned that if such behavior continued, she would reveal everything from the beginning with evidence. Many viewers believed that her message was directed at her husband.

A few weeks ago, Saher removed all photos and videos featuring Sami Rasheed from her social media accounts. Shortly after, she posted a story that read, “Everything stays fine as long as you remain silent. But when you start speaking the truth, you realize who truly stands by you.”

These developments have led many to believe that tensions are rising in Sahar and Sami’s relationship. Their fans are now waiting for an official statement to clarify the situation.