From Shah Rukh Khan to Kiara Advani: The best looks at Met Gala 2025

Fashion’s biggest night in New York saw India’s most recognizable stars gracing the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, and they truly made their mark. From glamorous couture to celebrating cultural pride, here’s a look at how these Indian icons turned heads at one of fashion’s grandest stages:

Shah Rukh Khan

The much-anticipated moment arrived when Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut, dressed in a stunning ensemble by India’s renowned designer, Sabyasachi. The excitement surrounding SRK’s appearance had been building for weeks, and he certainly didn’t disappoint. The Pathaan star’s regal look was nothing short of opulent. His red carpet entrance created a buzz, earning him admiration and securing his spot as one of the night’s highlights.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, glowing with the joy of expecting her first child, dazzled in a custom couture piece by Gaurav Gupta. Known for his sculptural silhouettes and dreamlike designs, Gupta’s creation was the perfect choice for Kiara, who radiated grace. The 33-year-old actor’s futuristic and ethereal look symbolized the joy and new beginnings she is experiencing in her personal life.

Priyanka Chopra

This year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to the Met Gala for the fifth time, bringing a sense of nostalgia with her. Her first appearance at the event marked the beginning of her relationship with Nick Jonas. Collaborating with Balmain, she walked the carpet alongside designer Olivier Rousteing. To complete her look, she wore exquisite high jewelry pieces from Bvlgari, adding a layer of sophistication to her elegant ensemble.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh’s Met Gala appearance was a memorable one, reflecting both his cultural pride and fashion-forward sensibility. The singer and actor wore a traditional ensemble featuring a turban, kurta, and tehmat, designed by the acclaimed Prabal Gurung. The look honored Diljit’s roots while maintaining a modern flair. His ensemble was further enhanced with a jewel-studded turban and a diamond necklace by Golecha’s Jewels, inspired by the legendary Patiala necklace by Cartier. In a bold statement of faith and identity, Diljit also carried a lion-headed, jewel-studded kirpan (ceremonial sword), making his presence unforgettable.

As the night unfolded, the Indian celebrities’ looks were widely celebrated, solidifying their place in Met Gala history and furthering India’s influence on the global fashion scene.