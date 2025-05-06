PM Shehbaz visits ISI headquarters, receives briefing on security situation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today visited ISI headquarters, where was apprised of regional security developments and the evolving threat matrix, including conventional military options, hybrid warfare tactics, and terrorist proxies.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, and the Services Chiefs.

The visit entailed a detailed briefing on the prevailing security environment, with a particular focus on preparedness for conventional threat in the light of India’s increasingly aggressive and provocative posture along Pakistan’s Eastern border.

The Prime Minister and accompanying dignitaries underscored the imperative of heightened national vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and reinforced operational readiness to deter and decisively respond to any violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Commending the Inter-Services Intelligence’s professionalism and strategic acumen, the Prime Minister lauded its critical role in safeguarding national interests and enabling informed national security decision-making under complex and dynamic conditions.

He said the entire nation is behind their brave Armed Forces. He said the Pakistan Army is one of the most professional and disciplined force in the world.

The leadership reaffirmed Pakistan’s unambiguous resolve to defend the homeland against all threats-conventional or otherwise. It reiterated that with nation’s full support, the Armed Forces, supported by all other elements of national power and state institutions, remain fully prepared to uphold Pakistan’s security, prestige and honour under all circumstances.