Ranveer Singh dispels divorce rumours with Deepika Padukone

The speculation about the marital life of Bollywood's ideal couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, among their fans was put to rest when Ranveer Singh appeared at a private event wearing his wedding ring.
Fans and the media immediately recognized Ranveer's wedding ring, which seemed to dispel the growing rumours about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's relationship.
Interestingly, at the event, Ranveer made several attempts to draw the media and public's attention to his ring. He was seen touching it, running his hand over his face multiple times, and even kept the hand with the ring visible while posing for the media.
Dressed in high heels, a double-layered necklace, and a beautiful white satin suit, the actor seemed to be quashing the rumours for which he himself was partly responsible.
Recently, a viral news story claimed that actor Ranveer Singh had deleted all his wedding photos with Deepika from his Instagram account, raising concerns that the couple might be separating.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.35
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.79
|748.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.99
|914.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.46
|169.46
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.06
|309.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.