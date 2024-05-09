Qatar's Minister of State Al-Khulaifi arrives in Pakistan on official visit

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi has arrived in Pakistan on Thursday on an official visit.

A statement by Foreign Office said Khulaifi is visiting South Asian nation as a special envoy of Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The visiting dignitary will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar in capital.

Foreign Office said Islamabad and Doha have longstanding and multifaceted bilateral relations characterised by high-level exchanges and visits.

Two sites have historically maintained friendly and cooperative ties, and engaged in various areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, and defense.

The Arab nation remained key source of investment in Pakistan, particularly in sectors such as real estate and energy while both Muslim nations supported each other diplomatically on various regional and international issues.

Qatar has also played a role in mediating conflicts involving Pakistan, such as facilitating peace talks with the Taliban. Overall, the relationship between Pakistan and Qatar is characterized by mutual respect and cooperation.





