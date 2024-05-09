Honda Pridor 100cc latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

With its efficient fuel average, impressive performance and aerodynamic design, Honda Pridor’s sale in Pakistan continues to increase.

The bike comes with 100cc overhead camshaft engine and great suspension. Pridor's glossy masked headlight, big indicators, and modern wrapped muffler look further completes its aesthetics.

It gives an impeccable ride when it comes to durability and reliable.

Pridor is also known for its quick resale, because of the brand name Honda, and this is also a favorite choice due to easy parts availability and low cost maintenance.

Honda Pridor Latest Price in Pakistan

As of May 2024, Honda Pridor's current price stands at Rs208,900.

Honda Pridor Specs

Honda Pridor Colors

Honda Pridor comes in three different colours. Black, Blue, and Red.