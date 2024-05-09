Search

NOC 'sought for gay club' in Abbottabad

04:09 PM | 9 May, 2024
NOC ‘sought for gay club’ in Abbottabad

ABBOTABAD – An unusual request has landed at the office of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, stirring both curiosity and controversy in the conservative town.

A letter has been submitted, seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the establishment of a gay club in the heart of Abbottabad.

The application, authored by Preetum Giani, outlines the intention to set up the "Lorenzo Gay Club" in Abbottabad. 

The unconfirmed letter circulating on the internet platforms, argues that such a club would cater to the needs of individuals across the sexual orientation spectrum, providing a safe space for members to meet, converse, and refresh, with strict guidelines against engaging in sexual activities on the premises.

In a bold move, the applicant points out the hypocrisy in allowing certain recreational establishments while denying others based on sexual orientation. Drawing a parallel with snooker clubs, the letter questions why a similar space cannot be created for those interested in same-sex relationships.

The applicant emphasizes the importance of upholding human rights, citing the constitution as a basis for equality and non-discrimination. They assert that the establishment of the Lorenzo Gay Club would not only be a step towards inclusivity but also a demonstration of justice and tolerance in a society often marred by prejudice.

However, the request has sparked debate among the residents of Abbottabad, a traditionally conservative city where discussions about LGBTQ+ rights remain taboo.

While some view the application as a progressive step towards acceptance and diversity, others express concerns about the potential social and cultural ramifications of such an establishment.

The Deputy Commissioner's office has yet to issue a formal response to the application, which authenticity is yet to be ascertained. It remains to be seen how the local authorities will navigate this delicate matter.

