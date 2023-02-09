Search

Several injured in leopard attack at district courts in northern India

Web Desk 12:00 AM | 9 Feb, 2023
Several injured in leopard attack at district courts in northern India
LUCKNOW – Several people were injured after a leopard entered a local court in Ghaziabad city of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Indian media reports said the big cat attacked people at noon in districts courts, adding that several others sustained injuries during a stampede. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The unwelcome entry forced judges to get themselves locked inside their chambers, halting the court proceedings.

Rescue officials have shifted injured people to hospital for treatment while police and forest department’s teams took part in an operation to confine the leopard. 

