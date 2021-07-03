Indian brothers escape leopard attack by smacking birthday cake in the big cat's face

Two brothers narrowly escaped a leopard attack in the Indian state Madhya Pradesh after they managed to distract the animal by hurling a cake when it chased them while they rode a motorbike.

According to Times of India, Firoz and Sabir Mansuri were returning home after buying a cake in Nepanagar town for the birthday of the former’s son when a leopard appeared from a sugarcane field and leapt on them.

“With their hearts in their mouths, the riders accelerated, but the leopard gained on them on the muddy village path. Unrelenting, it pawed at the motorcycle, leaving behind big scratches, the men said. Sabir, riding pillion, was balancing the cake during the high-speed chase,” read the report.

As the flummoxed feline’s claws tore into the cake box, quick-thinking Sabir, riding pillion, smacked it in the face of the animal

Hit by a weapon of sweet distraction, the animal didn’t wait to figure out the gooey stuff and darted back into the sugarcane fields.

“The leopard had followed us for over 500 metres. We narrowly escaped death,” Sabir was quoted as saying in the report.