Indian brothers escape leopard attack by smacking birthday cake in the big cat's face

05:56 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Indian brothers escape leopard attack by smacking birthday cake in the big cat's face
Share

Two brothers narrowly escaped a leopard attack in the Indian state Madhya Pradesh after they managed to distract the animal by hurling a cake when it chased them while they rode a motorbike.

According to Times of India, Firoz and Sabir Mansuri were returning home after buying a cake in Nepanagar town for the birthday of the former’s son when a leopard appeared from a sugarcane field and leapt on them.

“With their hearts in their mouths, the riders accelerated, but the leopard gained on them on the muddy village path. Unrelenting, it pawed at the motorcycle, leaving behind big scratches, the men said. Sabir, riding pillion, was balancing the cake during the high-speed chase,” read the report.

As the flummoxed feline’s claws tore into the cake box, quick-thinking Sabir, riding pillion, smacked it in the face of the animal

Hit by a weapon of sweet distraction, the animal didn’t wait to figure out the gooey stuff and darted back into the sugarcane fields.

“The leopard had followed us for over 500 metres. We narrowly escaped death,” Sabir was quoted as saying in the report.

More From This Category
South Africa approves Chinese vaccine amid third ...
07:50 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Seven Pakistanis, including four minors, killed ...
01:36 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Kashmiri youth released from Indian jail 12 years ...
11:35 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
UN revises Global Counter Terrorism Strategy, ...
04:34 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
US, Nato troops leave Afghanistan's Bagram air ...
11:35 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
Britain’s feuding princes William and Harry ...
11:45 PM | 1 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
T-Series announce Saroj Khan's biopic on her first death anniversary
06:34 PM | 3 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr