Sajal Aly sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves

06:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Sajal Aly sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves
Pakistani weddings are all about lavish décor and scrumptious food. But with a celebrity wedding across the block, things get more interesting.

Videos of Pakistani Stars, who were spotted at Siddiqui’s grandson’s wedding, are flooding the internet. Celebrities like Mahira Khan, Sanam Jung, Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Falak Shabbir, Gohar Rasheed and many more made an appearance at the festivities.

Dazzling across the dance floor, everyone danced their heart out but one thing that stood out was the energetic dance of the gorgeous Sajal Aly.

Veteran Bushra Ansari was also spotted grooving on a peppy Bollywood number with the handsome Azaan Sami Khan.

The video started doing rounds and the keyboard warriors had a lot to say. A majority just couldn't help themselves as they bashed the veteran pinpointing that she should be mourning her sister's demise.

On the work front, Sajal and Ahad's Dhoop Ki Deewar has started streaming on Zee 5. Initially, the web series faced hindrances and netizens called for a ban due to its problematic storyline but as soon as it streamed the viewers loved it.

