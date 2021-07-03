T-Series announce Saroj Khan's biopic on her first death anniversary

Bollywood suffered a huge blow as it bid farewell to ace Indian choreographer Saroj Khan who passed away last year at the age of 71.

Now, on her first death anniversary, Khan's contribution to Hindi cinema will be celebrated as a Bollywood film based on her is in the pipeline.

Bhushan Kumar has announced that his production company T-Series has acquired the rights for a biopic.

"T-Series is all set to make a biopic on the late great #SarojKhan. The renowned choreographer had worked on almost 3500 songs in her career including the iconic numbers ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Choli Ke Peechey Kya Hai’, ‘Hawa Hawai’ and ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Labelling Saroj Khan as India’s first female choreographer, Kumar revealed he will produce the film and has bought the rights from her family.

Although Khan started out in the early seventies, she rose to unprecedented fame in the mid to late eighties by directing leading ladies Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit's popular numbers.

Her choreography for Sridevi in Mr India, particularly the song Hawaa Hawaai became immensely popular.

Born in 1948, Khan started out in films at the age of three as a child actor before a stint as a back-up dancer in the fifties. She is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.