HEC decides to defer 2-year associate degree, 4-year graduation programmes

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Saturday decided to postpone two-year associate and four-year graduate degree programmes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The education body took the decision during a virtual meeting attended by vice-chancellors of all private and public universities.

The HEC will issue an official notification in this regard after discussing the matter with all stakeholders.

The VCs had expressed concerns over the termination of the two-year degree program and sought more time from the HEC to implement the new policy.

Last year, the HEC had asked all the public and private universities and their affiliated colleges to abolish two-year BA/BSc degree programmes.

As per the notification issued by the HEC, it will no longer recognise the two-year associate degrees undertaken after the 2018 academic year.

“It has been noticed with grave concern that these programs are still being offered by universities/ Degree Awarding Institutes (DAIs) and their affiliated colleges,” the notification cites.

“In this regard, universities/ Degree Awarding Institutes (DAIs) are directed not to offer admissions in the two year BA/BSc programs and that the degrees shall not be recognized by HEC for students enrolled in these programs after December 31, 2018.”

Earlier in 2019, the HEC had announced that it will replace the two-year BA/BSc programmes with Associate Degree programmes (AD) with a changed degree nomenclature.