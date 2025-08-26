Over 150,000 relocated as Sutlej swells with floodwater reaching M5 motorway

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA – The water level in the Sutlej River has surged significantly, causing a breach in the Zamindara protection embankment.

As a result, floodwaters have reached the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5), posing a serious threat to the region’s infrastructure.

The floodwater is rapidly advancing toward Basti Choniyan, submerging vast agricultural lands in the process. Major crops such as cotton and rice have been inundated, raising fears of severe losses for local farmers.

Residents of the affected areas are urgently calling on the authorities to take emergency measures to protect the M-5 Motorway from further flood damage.

Meanwhile, nearly 150,000 people have so far been relocated to safe places from flood-prone regions following early warnings and alerts issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) regarding rising water levels and potential flooding.

Acting promptly on an advance alert issued by the NDMA, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab initiated large-scale evacuation operations in vulnerable districts following the swelling of the Sutlej River.

Emergency response teams were deployed, and all concerned departments were placed on high alert to safeguard public life and property.

Evacuations include 89,868 residents from Bahawalnagar, 14,140 from Kasur, 2,063 from Okara, 873 from Pakpattan, 361 from Bahawalpur, and 165 from Vehari.

NDMA stated that approximately 40,000 people had already moved to safer locations soon after the initial alerts were issued.

The NDMA has directed all institutions and emergency services to remain vigilant, urging citizens to avoid rivers, streams, and low-lying areas.