Imran Khan rejects PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja’s resignation

ISLAMABAD – PTI founder Imran Khan has rejected the resignation of the party’s Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

According to reports, after meeting Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Salman Akram Raja told the media that the PTI founder once again refused to accept his resignation.

During the meeting, Raja informed the founding chairman about his decision made a day earlier, but Imran Khan did not approve his resignation.

Salman Akram Raja said he met Imran Khan today after three months, and Khan appeared cheerful, though he was deeply distressed over the hardships faced by Bushra Bibi.

He added that Bushra Bibi had told him rainwater seeped into her cell, causing her to suffer an electric shock.

Speaking to the media, he said the political committee will meet again this evening regarding elections. He added that Opposition Leader Umar Ayub and Shibli Faraz are fighting their cases in the courts.

He further said that Imran Khan has once again put forward the name of Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the National Assembly. The political committee will take decisions regarding elections in light of the PTI founder’s directions.