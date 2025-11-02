Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 24K, 22K, 21K Prices – 2 November 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed Rs1,600 drop per tola, bringing the local price down to Rs422,562. Likewise, the 10-gram rate dropped by Rs1,372, settling at Rs362,278.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Per Tola Per 1 Gram Per 10 Grams 24K Gold Rs422,562 36,227 Rs362,278 22K Gold 388,208 33,283 332,832 21K Gold 370,562 31,770 317,703 18K Gold 317,625 27,231 272,317

The sudden fall comes on the heels of a major spike on Friday, when gold prices had soared by Rs5,300 per tola to reach Rs424,162 — making Saturday’s decline a sharp reversal for investors and buyers alike.

On the international front, gold also lost momentum. The APGJSA reported the global rate at $4,002 per ounce (including a $20 premium), marking a $16 decline during the day as markets reacted to shifting economic trends.

Silver, too, couldn’t escape the pressure. Its price slid by Rs65 per tola, closing at Rs5,127, further signaling weakness across the precious metals market.

Analysts say the dip reflects uncertainty in global demand and potential corrections after recent record-breaking highs.